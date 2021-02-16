India will look for quick wickets when play begins on day 4 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match in Chennai on February 16 (Tuesday). India, helped by a wonderful century by Ravichandran Ashwin, set England in excess of 400 runs to win. The visitors were struggling at 53/3 when stumps was called on day 3 of the Test. Captain Joe Root and Daniel Lawrence were at the crease for England. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for day 4 of the India vs England second Test should scroll down for all relevant information. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 3: Ravi Ashwin Enters Record Books As Hosts Near Victory.

Ashwin scored his fifth Test hundred and first since 2016 to help India set England a daunting target after they had been reduced to 106/6 at one stage. He was ably supported by captain Virat Kohli, who made a fabulous 62 to steer his side to a big lead in the second innings. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Tamil Nadu Player After Kris Srikkanth to Score a Century at Chepauk.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 4 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England second Test match is being played at the PA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game started on February 13 (Saturday). Day 4 of the Test will be played on Tuesday and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 4 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England second Test day 4 action on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 2nd Test day 4 online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 4 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

