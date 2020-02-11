India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Toss Report & Playing XI: Kiwis Opt to Bowl As Kane Williamson Returns; IND Include Manish Pandey, Leave Out Kedar Jadhav

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

Captain Kane Williamson is back for New Zealand as hosts have won the toss and opted to field first. India and New Zealand take each other on in the third and the final ODI of the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Blackcaps have already secured the series and will now be hoping to do a clean sweep over the second-ranked One-Day team in the world. India’s dependency on the opening order batsmen was exposed in the 2nd match so Virat Kohli and company will be hoping for a much better performance this time around. Meanwhile, India have left out Kedar Jadhav and added Manish Pandey. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

New Zealand team are plagued with injuries at the moment in the bowling department. With the likes of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry already out for the series, Scott Kuggleijn and Mitchell Santner were forced to opt-out of the second ODI. Due to this Ish Sodi and Blair Tickner who were part of the New Zealand A team which played against India A have been added to the squad. Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor, Navdeep Saini and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for at Mount Maunganui.

Tim Southee who played with illness in the Auckland clash, soldiered on and took the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli had to leave the field as soon as he completed his quota of 10 overs. Such was the shortage of players in the Black Caps camp that they had to call assistant coach Luke Rochi as a substitute fielder. Despite all this, New Zealand showed great character to win the game and seal the series. New Zealand Add Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner in Squad for Third ODI Against India.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

After a dismal performance in the T20Is, the Black Caps have turned the tables in the 50-over format and now will be looking for a whitewash. India have a good record at the Bay Oval as they have both the ODIs played on this ground so Virat Kohli and company will be hopeful of avoiding yet another defeat by the hands of New Zealand in One-Day internationals.