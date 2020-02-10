India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI 2020, Key Players: Shreyas Iyer, Ross Taylor, Navdeep Saini and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for at Mount Maunganui

Navdeep Saini, Kyle Jamieson, Shreyas Iyer and Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BCCI/@BlackCaps)

The series may have been already sealed but New Zealand will aim for a clean-sweep as captain Tom Latham said at the post-match presentation of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match. India, on the other, will hope for a consolation win and end the three-match ODI series to end on a competitive note when they step out for the 3rd and final ODI match. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 11, 2020 (Sunday). New Zealand have already clinched the ODI series and currently hold a 2-0 unassailable lead with a match remaining and that after falling to a 0-5 drubbing in the T20I series and the Black Caps will hope to complete the turnaround with another such convincing win the final match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

New Zealand lost 0-5 in the T20I series with Kane Williamson in glorious form and without him – and without their main pace trio – the Black Caps were to be choked again. They were on course of winning three of the five T20I matches but lost track with destiny in sight and eventually were thrown off it. But Ross Taylor stood up here. Days after the T20I series ad prior to the ODIs, there were calls on why Taylor wasn’t relevant in this New Zealand side any more. Yet heading into the final game of the ODI series, he is the highest run-scorer and the anchorman of both victories. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction.

Debutant Kyle Jamieson showed he belonged here. Part of the senior New Zealand squad since 2018, Jamieson only made his debut because New Zealand’s first-choice all-rounder Mitchell Santner was sick and his replacement Scott Kuggeleijn had an injury. Jamieson’s all-round abilities helped New Zealand win the match. For Navdeep Saini nearly won it. His record 76-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja almost carried India home. Saini, a tail-ender, batted more like a batsman and less like a bowler who could bat.

Ross Taylor

He is the highest run-scorer in this series with a hundred and a half-century to his name. Ross Taylor hit an unbeaten match-winning hundred and then followed it with another 73 at Eden Park. Taylor, 35, seems to be getting better with age. He was consistent in the T20I series too but couldn’t cup off the performance by carrying the team home. Taylor was shouldered with more responsibilities in the absence of Williamson in the ODI series and he has stood up.

Shreyas Iyer

Like Taylor for New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer has been India’s best batsman in the ODI series. Again like Taylor he has hit a hundred and a half-century in the two matches but has been unfortunate with the results. With Kohli not firing to expectations, Iyer with KL Rahul has evolved into the most-important batsmen for India. With India finding themselves in a tricky situation, chasing 274, Iyer was the key element for India and he responded with a well-timed half-century before falling to rush shot off Hamish Bennett.

Navdeep Saini

He is one among the many promising fast bowlers in the Indian camp and to say least one with the brightest future. Saini has already established himself as one of India’s first options in T20Is and looks set to be doing so in the T20Is as well. Saini replaced Mohammed Shami in the Indian squad for the 2nd ODI and went wicketless but gave away only 48 runs. He had the second-best economy rate among the Indian bowlers. But it was with the bat that the 27-year-old shone more.

Saini, who came to bat with India struggling at 153/7 in a chase of 274, hit a 49-ball 45 and was involved in an Indian record 76-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (55). Saini fell four runs short of what would have been a glorious half-century but that innings, involving five boundaries and two sixes, showed how important he could be as a lower-order batsman.

Kyle Jamieson

The Man of the Match in the 2nd ODI. It was more than just another game for him. For Kyle Jamieson, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match at Eden Park was his international debut. He is a tall bowler but those in New Zealand were aware of the century he hit against England in a tour game in 2018. Jamieson showed India too why he was so highly rated. The 25-year-old came to bat with New Zealand off track.

An innings that at one stage looked promising 93/0 now stood as 197/8 – the last seven wickets had gone for only 55 runs. Jamieson settled and then allowed Taylor to flourish in between hooking bouncers into the stands and smashing the Indian pacers sitting on one knee.

He was with the bat after finishing on 25 not-out and involved in a 76-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Then with the ball, Jamieson struck with his first delivery going through Prithvi Shaw. Later with Saini and Jadeja dragging India home, Jamieson took the ball and sent Saini back to seal New Zealand’s first series win against India since 2014.