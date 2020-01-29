India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2020, Toss Report & Playing XI: NZ Opts to Bowl First As Scott Kuggeleijn Replaces Blair Tickner, IND Remain Unchanged

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

India and New Zealand will look at the history of Hamilton for different reasons. New Zealand have lost only twice in nine T20I matches at the Seddon Park and boast a superior record at this ground – an inspiration for them to fight back in the series. For India, Hamilton should act as a reminder of how far they have come as a team in Twenty20 International cricket. India lost by 4 runs when they last played New Zealand in a T20I at this venue which explains the importance of Shreyas Iyer in this Indian team. A win in the 3rd T20I match will seal the five-match series in India making it their first T20I series win over New Zealand in the latter’s own soil. Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

The hosts made one change to the team that played the first two T20I matches with Scott Kuggeleijn replacing Blair Tickner in the playing XI. India, on the other, went unchanged for the third T20I with captain Kohli keeping the same team that confidently beat New Zealand to take a 2-0 lead in the series. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Hamilton Weather, Rain Forecast & Pitch Report.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand put up a tough fight in the first T20I match, which they lost by 6 wickets and failed to put any fight in the second game losing by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball have been the difference among both teams with all three playing their role to perfection and helping this Indian team dream of becoming the first-ever from the subcontinent to win a T20I series in New Zealand. India are expected to go with the same team.

New Zealand though could ring in the changes with the series in the line. Scott Kuggeleijn is expected to return to the playing XI after warming the bench for the first two T20I matches with one of Hamish Bennett and Blair Tickner to be dropped. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell will be the other hoping to get game time especially after the disappointment of Colin de Grandhomme in the previous two games. Grandhomme, 33, has scored in single digits in his last four T20I matches and didn’t last an over against Ravindra Jadeja in the opening two T20I matches.

India, on the other, will be worried about their vice-captain and opener Rohit Sharma who has been dismissed for single-digit scores in the 1st and 2nd T20I matches against New Zealand. Rohit has now scored in single digits in his last six T20I matches and will hope to go big in the 3rd T20I, especially with India on cusp of scripting history.