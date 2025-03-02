India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The final league match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will witness India and New Zealand clash in the ultimate Group A game. The winner of the match will attain bragging rights as Group A table-toppers, which will also decide which team between Australia and South Africa plays India in the semi-finals in Dubai. Interestingly, this will be the second time that India's national cricket team and New Zealand's national cricket team will clash in an ICC Champions Trophy match after their 1999-00 ICC KnockOut Finals in Nairobi. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

India heads into the match with back-to-back wins, including a comprehensive victory in a high-profile IND vs PAK CT match. India does have a few injury concerns, like skipper Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami, which might both players get rested ahead of the knockout match next week. Shubman Gill is expected to lead India for the first time in ODIs.

On the other hand, New Zealand only have to worry about Daryl Mitchell's fitness, who missed their last match against Bangladesh. Led by Mitchell Santner, the Black Caps have looked solid, and have been on terrific runs in ODIs of late, which makes this IND vs NZ CT match mouth-watering.

When is India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 12 takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2. The live action in the IND vsNZ cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs NZ Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the IND vs NZ CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Sports 18-1 TV channels. For the India vs New Zealand viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So IND vs NZ free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

