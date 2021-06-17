India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the finals of the World Test Championship 2021 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton. The match will take place on June 18 and will go on until June 22. Both teams will take on each other to clinch the glory. It would be interesting to see who between the two teams will be crowned the champion. The two teams have met each other 59 times in Test cricket. Indian team has won 21 matches so far and 12 Tests are won by the Kiwis. In this article, we shall have a look at the weather report. IND vs NZ ICC WTC 2021 Finals, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 Finals.

So day 1 of the Test match will have rain in the morning and just an hour after the game begins. The proceedings of day one could be delayed due to rains. In fact, it is predicted that there could be thunderstorms which could cause a delayed start and could even obstruct the game. On day 2 there could b passing showers in the afternoon which could actually bother the game. On Sunday, June 20, could also have rains which could once again play a spoilsport.

Monday, June 21, has no signs of rain. Whereas, June 22, 2021, also has a weather forecast for rain. The temperature on most of these days would be ranging around 18-19 degree Celcius.

Now, let's have a look at the weather report below:

Weather report for the first three days (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Weather report for the remaining days:

Weather report for the remaining two days (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch report:

The Indian team is likely to play three pacers and a couple of spinners in the game as the curator said that there is something for everyone on the pitch. as per the curator of the ground, Simon Lee said that the pitch will have pace, bounce and will carry. Stay tuned for more updates related to the match.

