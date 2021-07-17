Ever since the Groups for the T20 World Cup 2021 have been announced the fans can't keep calm as India and Pakistan are placed in the same Group. The social media is already splattered with tweets where the fans are going gaga over the much-awaited contest in the megaevent. Now, ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar addressed the press and the reporters happened to ask him about India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 match. While Bhuvi admitted that it's a high-pressure game, he also went on to say that they have not really thought about how the match is going to be. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: India and Pakistan Placed in Group 2 of Super 12s.

According to the Indian pacer, there is a lot of cricket that's left to be thought about ahead of the T20 World Cup. India will play against Sri Lanka and then there is a five-match Test series against England. The Indian team will then head to UAE for the remaining season of IPL 2021. The T20 World Cup 2021 will then begin at the same venue post the IPL. "We have got matches in Sri Lanka and of course Test matches in England and then the IPL and then the World Cup. Once we get off the IPL, we will start thinking about that," Bhuvneshwar explained.

The last time the two teams locked horns with each other was during the CWC 2019 where India walked away with a thumping win. Virat Kohli's men won by 89 runs as Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs.

