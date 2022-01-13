The third Test match between India and South Africa which is currently underway at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town is now getting towards an interesting juncture. Day 3 of the game will begin at 02.00 pm IST. In this article, we will bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details but before that, let's quickly have a look at how day 2 panned out to be for both sides. So South Africa got all out on the score of 210 runs, all thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's stunning fifer. IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2 Stat Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul Hands India Lead.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami both got a couple of wickets each. Shardul Thakur who got a seven-wicket haul in the last game walked away with a wicket and Ravi Ashwin remained wicketless. Keegan Petersen scored the highest score in the team with 72 runs for the home team. India walked out to bat in the second inning. The visitor lost both their openers. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got out on 10 and 7 runs respectively. At stumps, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were batting for India. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 3 will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 13, 2021 (Thursday). The day has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 online.

