We are set for what is going to be an exciting three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between India and South Africa. The IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl today, January 19, 2022 (Wednesday) from 02:00 pm IST onwards. After losing the Test series, India will be keen to do well in the ODIs. Star Sports Network happens to be the official broadcasters of the India Tour of South Africa 2021-22, but is IND vs SA 1st ODI live telecast available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? We have all the answers you are searching for! India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA ODI Series on TV With Time in IST.

Team India will take field under KL Rahul’s captaincy. Rohit Sharma, who was appointed as new captain, was ruled out of the tour after an injury. Kohli will be playing just as a batsman and it will be interesting to see how he performs. Meanwhile, you can check the details regarding IND vs SA ODI series live telecast availability on DD Sports below.

Is IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports didn’t telecast the India vs South Africa Test series but will provide live telecast of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA 1st ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish platform. However, IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs SA ODI. IND vs SA, Paarl Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 at Boland Park

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

