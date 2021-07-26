India defeated Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the first T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Set 165 runs to win, Sri Lanka managed only 126 after being bowled out. India now take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and other bowlers made sure Sri Lankan batsmen have a tough time in the field. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Highlights.

Bhuvneshwar scalped four wickets while Deepak Chahar picked two. Yuzvendra Chahal was superb with the ball as well and contained the Sri Lankan batsmen. The spinner chipped in with a wicket. Apart from him, other bowlers picked a wicket each as well.

Following the win, Indian captain Dhawan said, “everyone stood up and even Varun too playing his first match did well giving a few runs and got the wicket. Prithvi is playing well and he is going to bounce back stronger. He's (Varun) difficult to pick, I am very happy for him.” Suryakumar Yadav Praised by Fans on Twitter for Gritty Half-Century in First Sri Lanka vs India T20I.

# Prithvi Shaw becomes second Indian player to register a golden duck on T20I debut. KL Rahul is the first.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first ever Indian pacer with 4+ wicket hauls on multiple occasions in T20I cricket.

# For the fourth time for India six bowlers ended up picking a wicket at least in a T20I.

# Charith Asalanka becomes the first player to hit three or more sixes on T20I debut against India.

# Shikhar Dhawan scored highest score (46) on T20I captaincy debut for India.

# At 35 years and 232 days, Shikhar Dhawan becomes oldest player to captain India in T20Is.

# Prithvi Shaw becomes the first player to open the batting for India men in Tests, ODIs and T20Is before the age of 24.

Earlier batting first thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 50 off 34 balls, India managed to post a decent total. Apart from him Dhawan scored 46 off 36 balls. Ishan Kishan chipped in with a valuable 14-ball 20 runs towards the end.

