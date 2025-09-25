Amid all the analysis and serious talk behind Sanju Samson's role in the India national cricket team, a light moment was observed. Just before the IND vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4 match (which India won by six wickets), the Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson was asked by Sanjay Manjrekar about his favourite spot to bat on, as he has three T20I centuries in the top-order, but is being used in the middle-order. Answering this question, Sanju Samson drew a reference with the Kerala actor Mohanlal’s versatility. Comedy of Errors! Three Pakistan Fielders Converge But Still Miss Sanju Samson's Catch During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

When Sanjay Manjrekar asked Sanju Samson, "You have got three T20I hundreds, all three of them coming in the opening spot. That's it", the team India keeper said, "I thought it was a question". Clarifying his statement, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Which is the position you're most comfortable at?"

Replying, Sanju Samson said, "Yeah, recently, our Lalettan - Mohanlal, the cinema actor from Kerala, he got a very big award from the country. He has been acting over the last 30-40 years. I have also been playing for my country for the last 10 years. So, I can't say I can only do a hero role. I need to a villain, I need to be a joker. I need to play around. I can't say that I have scored runs as an opener and I am really good at top 3. let me try this also. Why can't I be a good villain?" After this answer, Sanjay Manjrekar mistakenly referred to Sanju Samson as Mohanlal. Replying, Samson said, “Sanju Mohanlal Samson,” with a smile on his face. 'Akkhi Duniya Ek Taraf, Mera Bumrah Ek taraf' Wife Sanjana Ganesan Mouths 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Dialogue for Husband Jasprit Bumrah On-Air During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson Draws Fun Comparison with Actor Mohanlal

Sanju Samson’s villain arc loading… 🦹‍♂️🔥 Catch him in action LIVE NOW in #INDvBAN, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/JZ5TVmNYaY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2025

Sanju Samson referred to Mohanlal a day after the actor received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. However, this is not the first time Samson referred to Mohanlal. In 2021, Sanju Samson had gifted a Rajasthan Royals jersey to Mohanlal. Speaking of the India vs Bangladesh match that happened after this short interview, Sanju Samson was in the playing XI, but didn't come to bat, as the side scored 168/6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh were all out for 127 in 19.3 overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).