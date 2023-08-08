India will square off against West Indies in the third game of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday, August 8 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The Men in Blue has not been at their best in the ongoing series thus far and have succumbed to two consecutive losses. The frequent failures of the batting department have been the prime cause of concern for the side and they will have to fix them as quickly as possible. Hardik Pandya & Co. are in a must-win situation and they would look to bring their A-game into play in the upcoming clash to make a comeback in the series. IND vs WI 2023: Baffled by the Decision to Go Back to Arshdeep Singh and Not Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th Over: Abhinav Mukund

West Indies, on the other hand, could have asked for a better start to the T20I series. Their bowling unit has done a great job to restrict the star-studded Indian batting line-up to par totals and has helped Rovman Powell & Co. outclass the opposition. The batting department also looks formidable with Nicholas Pooran in a rich vein of form. The hosts would look to put on a complete performance in the encounter on Tuesday and clinch the series.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports have the broadcast rights to telecast India's tour of West Indies 2023. in India. Thus, the fans keen to watch the third T20I between India and West Indies on TV can enjoy the game on the DD Sports channel for free. Also, the free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but also on DTH and DTT platforms. The live telecast of the high-voltage encounter will also be available on DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri). IND vs WI: Nicholas Pooran Fined 15 Percent Match Fee for Criticising Umpires During 2nd T20I

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

The Indian audience willing to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies can watch the game on the JioCinema app or website for free. Besides JioCinema, fans can live stream the forthcoming encounter on the FanCode app or website. However, they would need to pay a subscription fee to watch the action on FanCode.

