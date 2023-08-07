New Delhi, August 7 : India have fallen 0-2 behind in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, after the two-wicket loss in Guyana on Sunday. Chasing 153 for victory, the hosts surpassed the total in 18.5 overs with just two wickets in hand. Tilak Varma (51 runs) emerged India’s top scorer while the in-form Nicholas Pooran led the West Indies’ scoring charts with 67 runs (40b, 6x4, 4x6). ‘Alhamdulillah Married’ Sarfaraz Khan Marries Kashmiri Girl, Shares Picture of Wife on Instagram.

However, India had their moments to seize back the initiative, especially after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s 16th over resulted in the fall of three wickets. Chahal was preparing to come on and bowl the 18th over as well with the hosts still needing 21 runs for victory. But, surprisingly pacer Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball and he ended up giving away nine runs. Australia Squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa and India ODIs Announced.

JioCinema expert, Abhinav Mukund, was surprised at not having Chahal bowl the 18th over, saying: “Ten times out of ten you would have gone with Chahal and tried to close out the game there, especially with Alzarri Joseph in there. I understand that the left-hander is still there, but you’ve got Hetmyer out in the previous over bowling a full one and you have the bigger boundary to deal with.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).