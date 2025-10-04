India national cricket team is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against West Indies national cricket team at home. India are yet to win a Test series home or way since beating Bangladesh in 2024. They have lost the next two series against New Zealand and Australia and drew the recent five-match Test series against England. The series against West Indies is a good opportunity for India to get back to winning ways. Coach Gautam Gambhir will also be feeling the need of the hour specially with the team playing under new Test captain Shubman Gill. India have made their intentions clear in the two days of the first Test against West Indies at Ahmedabad. KL Rahul Dedicates His Celebration to Daughter Evaarah After Scoring Century in IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

India are in a dominant position after two days of play in the first Test against West Indies. At the end of Day 2 India have a lead of 286 runs. They still have five wickets to go in the first innings. West Indies batted first after winning the toss and were bowled out for only 162. India ended Day 1 on 121/2 and started Day 2 on a strong note with KL Rahul completing his century. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel continued the momentum and both of them scored a century each and looked to bat out West Indies from the game. The visitors now have a mountain of runs to climb and India still has an innings in hand.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Date Saturday, October 4 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team is being played on Saturday, October 4. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Day 3 of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 3 online viewing options, read below. 'Marwadi Stallion' Logo Spotted On Ravindra Jadeja's Bat As Star Indian All-Rounder Scores Century During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (See Pic).

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

