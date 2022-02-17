India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against West Indies after winning the first game on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be looking to make it 2-0 as the teams get set to face-off in the second T20I. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out some interesting details ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd T20I match like head-to-head record, mini-battles and key players. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Dominant Hosts Take Series Lead With Clinical Six-Wicket Victory.

India did well in the series opener with bowlers doing a fine job. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who made his debut, was outstanding as he returned with figures of 2/17 in his quota of four overs.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and West Indies have faced each-other in 18 T20Is. India leads the head-to-head record with 11 wins while Windies have won six games. One game between these two produced no result.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Key Players

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi holds the key for India with the ball. In batting department, Rohit Sharma will be important. For West Indies, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran will be the key players.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Mini Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Roston Chase and Ravi Bishnoi vs Nicholas Pooran will be the key battles to look forward to in this series opener. India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Looking Forward to Remaining Two Games After Hosts' Six-Wicket Victory in 1st T20I.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platforms.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer/Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd/Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

