India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team and West Indies National Cricket Team will resume proceedings on Day 4 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Shubman Gill and co enjoyed another day of dominance in the IND vs WI 2nd Test on Day 3, first bowling West Indies out for just 248 in their first innings and then enforcing a follow-on. At the end of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3, West Indies were 173/2, riding on a fighting 138-run unbeaten partnership between John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*), still needing 97 more runs to put India to bat again. India vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch IND vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

It was a Kuldeep Yadav show in Delhi on IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3, with the chinaman bowler showing just why he is so special, making every opportunity he gets count. Kuldeep Yadav ran through the West Indies National Cricket Team's batting in their first innings, taking his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests (5/82). Ravindra Jadeja took 3/46 while Mohammed Siraj (1/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/40) took one wicket each. From the West Indies' point of view, it was another sorry batting performance as no batter could get past the fifty-run mark. Alick Athanaze (41) was the top scorer while Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Shai Hope (36) got starts, but none could convert them into a big score.

India have been hit back a bit by the stellar 138-run unbeaten partnership between Shai Hope and John Campbell and will look for an early breakthrough on IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 in Delhi. One wicket might be enough for India to make further inroads and potentially seal the outcome of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 in their favour today. West Indies, on the other hand, will be keen on carrying on the good work that they have done with the bat in their second innings and hopefully not just erase the deficit but post something substantial for India to chase down. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps: Kuldeep Yadav's Five-Wicket Haul Helps India Gain Big First-Innings Lead; John Campbell and Shai Hope Keep Visitors Alive.

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.