India continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Western Australia XI in warm-up matches. the 2nd practice game will be played at the WACA Cricket Ground in Perth on October 13, 2022 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match live streaming details, scroll down below. Buy India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm-Up Match Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Tickets for Practice Game at WACA Ground in Perth.

Team India are one of the favourites for the world cup but have had some injury issues which has seen some crucial players being ruled out of the showpiece event. However, the former champions will take this practice game as an opportunity to settle on a preferred playing XI for the upcoming competition. The Men in Blue won the opening warm-up game between the teams.

When is India vs Western Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The warm-up game between India and Western Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the WACA Cricket Ground in Perth on October 13, 2022 (Thursday). The match has a start time of 11:00 AM IST and 01:30 PM local time.

Where to Watch India vs Western Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Unfortunately, the India vs Western Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the game in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Western Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

There will be no live streaming available of the India vs Western Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India. However, fans can keep up to date with the score of the game on the social media platforms of both teams.

