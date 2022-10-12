India continue their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they take on Western Australia in a warm-up match. The 2nd T20I game will be played at WACA Ground in Perth on October 13, 2022 at 06:00 PM local time and 04:30 PM IST. Fans can purchase tickets for the match at Ticketek.com. The price starts at $5 for adults while there is free entry for kids of age 15 or under. When is India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Warm-up Match? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Details of Practice Game.

Buy India vs Western Australia XI Warm-Up Match Tickets

Thousands came along to #yourWACAGround to witness our WA XI clash with India! 🇮🇳 We do it all again tomorrow 🏏 Gates open 12pm 🕛! ​ Grab your tix! 🎟️ Adults $5 and kids 15 and under FREE! https://t.co/SIMd76KyNm pic.twitter.com/jjG49eLHdx — WACA (@WACA_Cricket) October 12, 2022

