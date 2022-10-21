The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be making its appearance once again for the second consecutive year after the 2021 World Cup which was held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The 2021 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in the year 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, due to this sudden change ICC decided to rearrange the world cup in Australia in 2022. Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia Predicts High Chance of Rain on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

The 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the eighth edition of the competition and is to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022, with the host themselves as the defending champions. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament which are divided into different groups. India and Pakistan being in the same group, we’ll once again get to see the arch-rivals facing each other after the action-packed 2022 Asia Cup.

When is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and Pakistan are in group 2 for the super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 along with Bangladesh, South Africa, and qualifiers from groups A and B. They will be facing each other on October 23 (Sunday), at 1:30 pm (IST) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In their last 10 meets at the World Cup, India have stood victorious seven times. On the remaining three occasions, they fell short to do so.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022. Fans, who would be eager on watching this high-octane rivalry unfold on TV, can do so on the Star Sports

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup Match 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star network, would be providing live streaming of the match. Fans who are interested in live streaming of the match, can use the Disney+ Hotstar app to do so but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

This will be one of the most awaited matches in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. As the Asia Cup results dictate, the Blue Giants will be looking forward to avenging their loss at the Super four against the Pakistan side which cost them their third consecutive Asia Cup title and eighth overall. Fans are eager to see the two rivals clash once again at the world cup, as for the day the stadium has been already sold out.

