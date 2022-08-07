India (IND) will be all set to take on Australia (AUS) in the crucial gold medal match of the inaugural women's cricket tournament at 2022 commonwealth games (CWG) Birmingham. The final of the women's cricket between IND and AUS at 2022 CWG is scheduled to be played on 7 August, Sunday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, following the bronze medal match between New Zealand (NZ) and England (ENG). The final of the women's cricket will kick-start at 09:30 PM IST. This will be the second meeting of women in blue and giant Aussie women in 2022 CWG. Earlier, India faced Australia at their group stage opener which saw the women in blue losing a well-dominated match by six wickets to Australia. Cricket At CWG 2022: Australia Beat New Zealand To Set Gold Medal Clash With India.

After losing to Australia in a tournament opener, India ever since then never looked back and won all the three remaining matches against their arch-rivals Pakistan, Barbados and lately held a semi-final against hosts England. In the semi-final against England, Smriti Mandhana starred by scoring 61 and later some exceptional bowling by Sneha Rana and Deepti Sharma helped India to win by 4 runs in a thriller encounter to make their way into the gold medal match, the final of women's cricket at 2022 CWG Birmingham.

On the other hand, Australia remained unbeaten in the tournament so far and clinched the semi-final against New Zealand by 5 wickets in a close encounter that got dragged into the last over. In past, Australian women have been dominating over India in the international multi-national event decider matches, so Indian women will have to be very much stringent as they take on their arch nemesis in the final.

When is India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 T20 Gold Medal Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket gold medal match is scheduled to take place on August 07, 2022 (Sunday) at 09:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Is India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND W vs AUS W Cricket Match in English and regional languages.

Is India Women vs Australia Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs AUS W Cricket match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).