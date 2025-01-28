Having already qualified for the semifinal in the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025, the India U19 Women’s national team was under no pressure to go against the Scotland U19 Women’s national cricket team. Invited to bat first, the India U19 Women’s team scored 208 runs in 20 overs. Indian opener Gongadi Trisha was the top scorer with an unbeaten 110 runs in the innings. She smashed 15 boundaries and hit four sixes in her explosive inning. With a century in the IND-W vs SCO-W U19 WC match, Gongadi Trisha became the first batter to score a century in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025: Bangladesh End Campaign With Dominating 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies

Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

