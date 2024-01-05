IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: After a whitewash in the One-Day International (ODI) series with Australia, the Indian Women’s team will be shifting their focus on winning the three game T20 series. The first match takes this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The white ball cricket has not been going to plan for the hosts as they recently lost the T20 series with England. Australia will not be an easy opponent for them and they know they will have to be at their very best. Opponents Australia have momentum and their young players did well fifty over format and they will be looking for the same kind of dominance. India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2023–24 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are two players that will have to shoulder bulk of the run scoring responsibility for the side. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh in the middle order are talented batters and they can play attacking strokes from the very onset. In terms of bowling, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will be the leading the unit.

Phoebe Litchfield and Tahila McGarth scored consistently in the ODI series for Australia and the now the duo will be aiming to replicate that form in the shortest format. Skipper Alyssa Healy is a key player in the top order and it is important for the visitors for her to score quickly. Ellyse Perry is one of the leading all-rounders of the modern game and her presence adds stability to this Australian side. Phoebe Litchfield And Lauren Bell Among Nominees for ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women will go up against Australia Women in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday, January 05. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24 match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2023-24 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series as well. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and HD TV channel. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I 2023-24 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I online. India will be hoping to make a proper contest of the game but it is the Australians who are likely to come out on top.

