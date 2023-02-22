It is time for two of the best teams in the competition, India and Australia, to lock horns in the 1st semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The defending champions finished as Group 1 toppers after maintaining a 100%-win record in the group stage and India ended in the second spot in Group 2, with one defeat in four matches. The two sides are set to clash in a repeat of the last T20 World Cup edition final in which Australia, the hosts back then, had demolished India to win the title. Harmanpreet Kaur and co now would do anything in their power to prevent a similar outcome from happening. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

Australia have been a thorn in India’s stride in multi-team events. Not just the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final but India have found it tough to overcome Meg Lanning in co, the recent example being the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022. A batting failure saw India lose the contest by just nine runs and eventually settle for the silver medal. The two teams also met in a T20 series in India in which Australia finished with a dominating 4-1 scoreline. On form and recent performances, Australia are favourites but India cannot be counted out.

Cape Town Weather Report

According to the report above, fans can expect a good game of cricket with no forecast of rain. The match starts at 3 pm (local time) and it would be pretty sunny in the middle when the game gets underway. The temperature will expectedly drop as the match progresses. The temperature will range from 20-24 degrees Celsius.

Newlands Stadium Pitch Report

The ground saw England make history by scoring the highest total (213/5) in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history. The stadium has witnessed some high totals in the tournament, including New Zealand’s 189/3 against Bangladesh and Pakistan’s 165/5 against Ireland. The pitch will provide assistance to both pacers and spinners. Batters will also find value for their shots.

