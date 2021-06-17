The battle between India Women's cricket team vs England women's cricket team is turning out to quite an intense one. At stumps, England had lost six wickets already at the score of 269 runs. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's take you through how day 1 panned out for both sides. So after winning the toss at the County Cricket Ground, Bristol, England elected to bat. After the fall of the first wicket in form of Lauren Windfield- Hill (35), Tamsen Beaumont and Heather Knight handled the reins of the team. IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2021: India Women Dismiss Tammy Beaumont in 2nd Session but England Women Consolidate 162 Runs.

Tamsin chipped in with 66 runs and Heather made 95 runs in the game. Nat Sciver fell five runs short of a century. Sneh Rana was the one who walked away with three wickets. Deepti Sharma who got rid of Heather Knight has a couple of wickets in her kitty by end of day 1. The Indian women's team will be looking forward to rattle the hosts as soon as possible and put up a huge total on the board. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Schedule Day 2, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Day 2 of the Test match between India and England will be held on June 17, 2021. The second day of the game will bring us the English team batting on 269/6.

Where To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the India Women vs England Women One-off Test match in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Day 2 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women One-off live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 match online for fans in India.

