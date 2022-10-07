India Women and Pakistan Women lock horns with each other in match 13 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played on October 07, 2022 (Friday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet as both the teams aim to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match in Sylhet.

Both sides are among the favourites to win the competition and can cement their credentials with a win in this fixture. India have won all of their three games so far while Pakistan were beaten by Thailand last time around and are looking to return to winning ways.

When is India W vs Pakistan W, Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Pakistan Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground on October 07, 2022 (Friday). The IND-W vs PAK-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Pakistan W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/2HD channels to catch the India Women vs Pakistan Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Pakistan W, Women's Asia Cup 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs PAK-W match live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).