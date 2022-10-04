The Indian women's team will be looking to make a hat-trick of wins in the Asia Cup when it takes on UAE at Sylhet. Wins over Sri Lanka and Malaysia have showcased the actual quality of this team and why they are billed as the favourites to lift the cup. In the previous match, the batting unit of India enjoyed a decent outing as they managed to score 181. While the game was interrupted by rain, the Malaysians were never in the contest courtesy of some brilliant bowling to cap an all-round effort from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. UAE has played once in this competition and lost that low-scoring battle against Sri Lanka which means they need to improve significantly. Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Malaysia Via DLS Method After Rain Stops Play.

Sabbhineni Meghana who was playing in place of Smriti Mandhana made good use of this opportunity to score a 53 ball 69. Shafali Varma had also been quiet for a while but getting some runs under the belt must have given her a lot of confidence. Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are the pick of the bowlers for India and UAE will need to be cautious of the threat they possess. India may opt for some changes though in the playing eleven to utilize the squad.

Mahika Gaur picked up three wickets against Sri Lanka with an economy rate of less than 6. She alongside Samaira Dharnidharka are the wicket-taking options for UAE. Their batting looked weak in the previous match with just one player managing to score in double figures. Against an Indian attack, their problems could further increase. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live.

When is India W vs UAE W, Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND-W vs UAE-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs UAE W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/2HD channels to catch the India Women vs UAE Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs UAE W, Women's Asia Cup 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs UAE-W match live streaming online. India should claim a routine win over UAE as there is a gulf in class between the teams.

