The India men's national cricket team have won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title and with this have bagged two back-to-back ICC titles for the first time in history. The Men in Blue have been incredibly consistent in ICC events in the past few years and defeated New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling final in Dubai to take home the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma and his team had memorably bagged the T20 World Cup title in 2024 and interestingly on both occasions, India won the competitions unbeaten. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

India Men's Team Win Back-to-Back ICC Titles

The FIRST time in Indian cricket history, they won 2 back-to-back ICC events. (men's senior team) Historic achievement by team India 💥💥#CricketonJioStar pic.twitter.com/z03NJDISz5 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 9, 2025

