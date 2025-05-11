Several international cricketers who were part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) had a harrowing experience in Pakistan when they narrowly escaped a missile strike, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Notably, the remainder of the PSL 2025 has been postponed indefinitely by the Pakistan Cricket Board on May 10. The decision comes after the India-Pakistan border conflict worsened on Friday. ‘Daryl Mitchell Told Me He Would Never Go to Pakistan Again, Tom Curran Started Crying,’ Rishad Hossain Makes Shocking Revelations As Overseas Players Arrive in Dubai After PSL Postponement.

International Players in PSL 2025 Narrowly Escape Missile Strike

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, several Australian and international cricketers departed Pakistan on a charter flight to Dubai just hours before Indian forces targeted the Nur Khan airbase in Pakistan. From there, they flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian Armed Forces' missile strike resulted in multiple explosions and fires, causing panic in the surrounding areas. It is understood that the near miss visibly shook the international players.

"On Saturday morning local time, just hours after the overseas players left on their charter flight, India launched missile strikes targeting three Pakistani airbases, including the facility at Nur Khan – the airbase from which players, officials and broadcasters had flown out for the UAE around three hours earlier. The strike on Nur Khan, located near Pakistan’s military headquarters and about 10 kilometres from Islamabad, caused multiple explosions and fires, according to local media reports. Witnesses described smoke and flames, with panic spreading in surrounding areas," as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

The report added that Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner, Mitch Owen, Michael Bracewell, and Kane Williamson were among the confirmed cricketers in the chartered flight. The Sydney Herald further said that players had a challenging 24 hours, and the next step is to bring them home safely as soon as possible. PCB Postpones Multiple Domestic Tournaments Due to Security Reasons Amid Rising Tension Between India and Pakistan.

“Sean and Ben are relieved to be in Dubai now,” Peter Lovitt, who manages Abbott and Dwarshuis, told this masthead. They are resting at a hotel as they prepare to fly back to Sydney. It has obviously been a challenging last 24 hours or so for all the players both physically and mentally. The next steps are to get them home safely as soon as possible. The organisers of the PSL have done their best to get the players out of Pakistan quickly in trying circumstances in a situation that is much bigger than the game of cricket itself.” as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

India, on May 7, hit several terror camps which were operated in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), 15 days after a horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 civilians dead. Meanwhile, the ongoing India-Pakistan border tension has impacted cricket in both countries. PSL has been postponed indefinitely, and the Indian Premier League has been called off for a week.

