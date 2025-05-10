Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain made some shocking revelations after he and the other overseas players reached Dubai from Pakistan, with the PSL 2025 (Pakistan Super League) being postponed. The India-Pakistan conflict saw the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) to initially shift the remainder of PSL 2025 to Dubai, but later, they announced that the competition had been postponed. Rishad Hossain and other foreign players, who were part of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League, were flown to Dubai from where they headed for their respective countries. PCB Postpones Multiple Domestic Tournaments Due to Security Reasons Amid Rising Tension Between India and Pakistan.

The leg-spinner, who represented Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025, said that he and the other players were relieved after departing Pakistan and reaching Dubai shared the reactions of his teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tom Curran. "Alhamdulillah, we have reached Dubai after overcoming a crisis and I am feeling well now. After landing in Dubai when we heard that a missile struck the airport 20 minutes after we took off from the airport. The news was scary as well as sorrowful and now after reaching Dubai we are feeling relieved."

"Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran... all of them were so frightened... Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they all were horrified," the 22-year-old revealed, as quoted by Cricbuzz. Rishad Hossain also said that Tom Curran broke down in the aftermath of the events which transpired. PCB Postpones PSL 2025 ‘Indefinitely’ Amid India-Pakistan Border Tension.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport, but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him," he added. Rishad Hossain also threw light on his Bangladesh teammate Nahid Rana, who was with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 and said that the pacer was quiet and that he consoled him not to be tensed.

The Bangladesh spinner also shared that it was originally planned by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi that the remainder of PSL 2025 matches would be conducted in Karachi, but the players highlighted safety concerns after which it was decided that the competition would be moved to Dubai. "Yes, the PCB Chairman tried to convince us to conduct the remaining matches in Karachi. At that time he tried to hide from us that there were two drone attacks just the day before which we came to know later. Later all of us took the decision (to move to Dubai) and the PCB Chairman helped us a lot to reach Dubai safely by the grace of Almighty Allah," he added.

