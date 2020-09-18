We are just a day away from the IPL 2020 and by now the teams look quite ready to take on the challenges that come their way. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE and the first game will be played between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The IPL 2019 had Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians walking away with the IPL trophy for the fourth time in the history of the tournament. The team won by a single run against the Chennai Super Kings. . Now, as we make headway to the new edition of the Indian Premier League, let’s have a look back at how things panned out for all the teams in IPL 2019. The IPL 2019 began with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The Yellow Army stepped into the game with an intention of dominating their opponents and won a low-scoring game by seven wickets. Virat Kohli and men, on the other hand, continued with their sloppy cricket in the first game and got bundled out on 70 runs. With this, it was quite clear the teams would once again have a contracting fortune in the IPL 2019. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings went on to win nine matches out of 14 and lost the remaining ones. In the first leg of the tournament, the team won six games and only lost Mumbai Indians-their arch-rival. In the second leg, the team was defeated by RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Banglore had a tough outing as they spotted on number eight i.e. the bottom of the table. The team only had five games out of 14 and lost the rest. CSK, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad were beaten by Virat Kohli's men. Needless to say that they had quite a poor outing in IPL 2019. Most Wickets in IPL History: Lasith Malinga and Other Bowlers With All-Time Highest Wickets in Indian Premier League

As mentioned above, Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 after winning by one run in the finals and are thus placed on number one of the points table. Rohit Sharma's men lived up to the expectations of being a slow starter and lost two out of their first three games, however, as the tournament progressed they picked up the pace and got back into their winning ways after their home game against the Mumbai Indians. In the first leg of the tournament, the team lost to Delhi Capitals, KXIP and Rajasthan Royals. But in the second half, they lost only a couple of games and made way to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals was another team who qualified for the playoffs and they had a magical turn-around in the last season of the IPL 2019 with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant grooming well under the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. Shreyas Iyer also went on to lead from the front and the team qualified for the play-offs alongside Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad were also the dark horses for the IPL 2019. As mentioned above they also qualified for the play-offs but after they lost their main men, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, things started going helter-skelter. The two players had flown back home for the upcoming edition of the CWC 2019 which was to be held immediately after the IPL 2019. Most Centuries in IPL: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Other Batsmen Who Have Scored Highest Number of Hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, RCB and Kings XI Punjab put up mediocre performances and thus could not make it to the cut. By the end, we had four teams, MI, CSK, SRH & DC who made it to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians-Qualifier 1:

Played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, MI crushed CSK in the low-scoring game as Rohit Sharma's men won the game by six wickets. The team had already secured the place in the finals of the IPL 2019.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - Playoff- Eliminator

Now in this game, Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw chipped in with his 56 runs as they chased a total of 163 runs. Keemo Paul scalped three wickets and led the team to two-wicket win, thus ended SRH's campaign in the IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 2:

The dream of Delhi Capitals to win the IPL 2019 was reduced to ashes as CSK dominated DC. Shane Watson was the one who came up with a 50 as they chased a total of 147 runs. The Yellow Army won the game by six wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings-Final

Now, this was the game that everyone waited for as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings took on each other in the finals of the tournament. The low scoring game had Mumbai Indians scoring 149 runs. Shane Watson chipped in with his 80 runs, but none of the other batsmen could rescue the team and it was MI who walked away with the last laugh.

Talking about this edition of the IPL 2020, it will be held in UAE across tree stadiums- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The match will be played behind closed doors in the absence of the fans.

