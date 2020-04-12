IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Meet Team Owners To Decide the Fate of the Tournament On Monday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: IANS)

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is all set to meet the owners of the IPL franchises to decide the fate of the IPL 2020 on Monday i.e. April 13, 2020. Amid the coronavirus crisis, the 21-day lockdown is all set to be increased only because of the increase in numbers of the patients affected with the deadly disease. He also stated that there was no scope of conducting the sport not just in India but also globally owing to the pandemic situation. The tournament was supposed to start on March 29, 2020, but the tournament was postponed to April 15, 2020. Nothing Is in Favour of Any Kind of Sport, Forget IPL: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

There were several reports that claimed that the IPL 2020 could happen later in September or November. Ganguly while speaking to a leading daily also said that that the crisis could extend until May this year. “I will be able to give an update on that on Monday after speaking to the other office-bearers (of BCCI). But practically speaking, when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this," Sourav Ganguly told The New Indian Express.

The former Indian captain also labelled the disease as terrible and said that all his life he has never experienced anything like this. Ganguly is also confined to his home like everyone else and he does a little work of the BCCI and then the ICC. While spilling the beans on his daily schedule Ganguly said that he also makes sure to work out a bit and also catches up a bit of a rest.