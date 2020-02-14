IPL 2020: Days After Removing Pic & Name, Royal Challengers Bangalore Unveils New Logo

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Photo CRedits: @RCBTweets)

Bengaluru, February 14: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday unveiled a new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the league which starts on March 29.

"This is it. The moment you've been waiting for. New decade, new RCB, new logo," read a post on their official Twitter handle. Royal Challengers Bangalore New Logo for IPL 2020 Out! RCB Puts an End to All Speculations Over Deleted Social Media Posts With This Video.

Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage, creating a solid memory structure for your favourite team. New Decade, New RCB, and this is our new logo #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/ggT9TzWsIR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

The Bengaluru-based franchise, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who also leads RCB, was also shocked with the development.

Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, had said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared and him, being the captain of the side, was not even informed.

"Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help," Kohli tweeted.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also left shocked after the development. "Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal had tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

AB de Villiers, who also plays for RCB, also expressed shock at the development which came weeks ahead of the start of the 2020 IPL edition.

"Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts??? I hope it's just a strategy break ????" de Villiers wrote.

RCB's actions come a day after the Bengaluru-based franchise signed Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor for IPL 2020.