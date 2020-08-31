Dubai, August 31: Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes believes senior players like Mohammad Shami in the side can set an example for youngsters in the team by setting up high fielding standards during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders," Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab.

"But it's guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles. Former South African Cricketer Jonty Rhodes Takes a Dip in Holy Ganga River in Rishikesh (See Pic).

Kings XI Punjab's Tweet

AA < AAA <<< Jonty 🔋 📹 | Sadde fielding coach di battery vi charge rehndi hai😍#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL @JontyRhodes8 pic.twitter.com/Uk6Ofr0lvO — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 30, 2020

"If they are setting high standards, then young players, it's easier for them to follow. So it's great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he's still got something left in the tank," he added.

This season will be Rhodes' first stint with the Kings XI Punjab. He is making a return to the IPL after having spent two seasons away post his stint with the Mumbai Indians. Kings XI Punjab will be led by KL Rahul in the upcoming season slated to start from September 19 in the UAE.

