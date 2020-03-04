Former South African Cricketer Jonty Rhodes Takes a Dip in Holy Ganga River in Rishikesh (See Pic)

Jonty Rhodes (Photo Credits: Twitter/Jonty Rhodes)

Jonty Rhodes’ love for India is well known to everybody around the world. The former South African cricketer has even named one of his daughter’s India Jeanne Rhodes in the honour of the country. The 50-year-old is in India for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League starting from March 20, 2020. The South African great will be a part of Kings XI Punjab’s coaching staff after spending around eight years with Mumbai Indians. Rhodes recently shared a photo of himself while taking a bath in the river Ganga. Kings XI Punjab Owners Purchase Caribbean Premier League Franchise St Lucia Zouks.

Jonty Rhodes took to twitter and shared a photo of himself taking a dip in the holy river Ganges in the city of Rishikesh. ‘Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual’ the former South African cricket player captioned his post. The former cricketer will play in the upcoming Road Safety World Series at Mumbai and will be a part of the South Africa Legends squad. Kings XI Punjab Team in IPL 2020.

See Picture

Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival pic.twitter.com/yKjJUZsoz2 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2020

Rhodes also commented in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and during his time there, he mentioned how he didn’t get to see the sights of the countries he visited during his playing days. During his stay in the city, the 50-year-old also tweeted a photo of a jammed road with the caption ‘Rush hour in Tapovan #iloveRishikesh’

Rush Hour

The former cricketer will be seen in IPL 2020 as a part of the KXIP dugout. The 50-year-old will join Anil Kumble, West Indies legend Courtney Walsh, former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi and former Australian captain George Bailey as a part of Punjab’s coaching staff. IPL 2020 Schedule of Kings XI Punjab.

Flamboyant Indian opener KL Rahul will captain the side and the team have roped in some big talents during the IPL 2020 Player Auction. Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi and Jams Neeshan will all be a part of the squad. KXIP will be looking to go one better of the second-place finish in the 2018 season.