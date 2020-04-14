IPL 2020 on Verge of Cancellation As COVID-19 Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions (Photo Credits: IANS)

Clouds looming over the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 have got darker as the COVID-19 lockdown in India has been extended till May 3. While addressing the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the earlier lockdown, which was imposed for 21-days from March 25, has been extended to 19 more days owing to the global health scare. With this, the chances of the gala T20 tournament getting underway have got thin and speculations are that the cancellation of IPL 2020 is set on the cards. IPL 2020 to Be Held Between July-September? BCCI Looking at a Possible Window: Report

According to the initial schedule, IPL 2020 was supposed to start on March 29. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to get postponed at least till April 15. However, with the extension of the shutdown the tournament will surely not start at least till May 3 and even after that date, the T20 extravaganza doesn’t seem like getting the green light.

IPL is arguably the most popular T20 leagues around the world and many people across the globe are dreaming to feature in the tournament. Numerous of cricketers have gone from rags to riches courtesy IPL and the exposure it gives to young cricketers is magnificent too. However, if the tournament gets cancelled, many cricketers will be hurt financially.

Many cricket experts and pundits have been giving their opinion on the start of the tournament. Some advised the tournament could get underway on June or August while others batted for October-November window. However, with the extension of lockdown, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to make an official announcement over the fate of the tournament.