Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight for their maiden title in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which is set to get underway on September 19. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has been a vital cog of RCB’s batting line-up over the years and will be critical to his side’s success in UAE too. However, along with playing match-winning knocks, the veteran cricketer might also don the wicket-keeping gloves in the upcoming season. The official Twitter account of RCB shared a recent picture of De Villiers in which he can be seen polishing his keeping skills with the gloves on. Virat Kohli Delighted to Take the Field After Five Months.

“We think that this is something you’ve all been waiting to see,” wrote RCB while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. The caption seems cryptic but also gives a hint of RCB’s plan in the upcoming season. De Villiers, who is also a magnificent fielder, had kept wickets before and did a reasonable job. He also donned the gloves for Brisbane Heats during the Big Bash League 2019-20. Also, Virat Kohli can induct an extra batsman in his team if De Villiers serves behind the stumps. Well, all these factors are showcasing the positives of the decision, and it seems like RCB are also tempted to see performing the dual role. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to RCB’s latest Twitter post. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

View Post:

Queries!!

@viraj_chitroda Will he keep 👀 — Pratik Palan (@Pratikpalan8) August 30, 2020

Speculations!!

@Jitendr63761289 told you😉 ( he might not keep but there is a chance) — Kaushik 🏏 (@_CricKaushik_) August 30, 2020

Better Team Combination!!

good to see that now we are capable of playing one more batsman — Divyansh (@divyansh_jain16) August 30, 2020

Team Balance!!

ABD Lovers Delighted!!

AB will keep 😍 — Rajneesh🏏Virat (@Nee_kohli_) August 30, 2020

Other than AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel and Josh Philippe are the two wicket-keepers in the team with the former donning RCB’s keeping gloves since the last couple of seasons. He did an impressive job as a wicket-keeper but his batting performances weren’t quite up to the mark. Hence, RCB’s team formation will be an exciting thing to watch out for in IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).