After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period, several players have resumed training ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, and Virat Kohli also belongs to that category. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain stepped onto the first after five months and looked nothing ecstatic. Taking to his official Instagram page, the talismanic batsman shared some pictures from his first training session and expressed the delight of training after a long halt. Well, the star batsman, who is set to become a father for the first time, certainly looks in a great frame of mind and will aim to guide RCB to their maiden IPL title. Virat Kohli Flaunts Tattoos, Toned Muscles While Working Out Ahead of IPL 2020.

“Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets Smiling face with open mouth. Great first session with the boys Fisted hand @RCBTweets,” wrote Kohli while sharing the pictures on the micro-blogging website. The caption depicts that Kohli isn’t rusty at all, which is definitely a piece of delightful news for all the RCB fans. In the snaps, Kohli can be seen enjoying batting sessions and running alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube and others. Have a look. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

View Pics:

Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets 😃. Great first session with the boys 👊 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/24G7XhnUyK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 29, 2020

Despite being a star-studded team, RCB haven’t been able to clinch the title even once in the last 12 seasons. They reached the finals on three occasions but failed to cross the final hurdle. Nevertheless, they will eye to end the drought in UAE. Notably, many cricket experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have also backed the Virat Kohli-led side to get the glory in IPL 2020. So, it will be interesting to see if RCB will rise to the occasion or will fall short once again.

