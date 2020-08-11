Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina continues to sweat out in nets with the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner. The swashbuckling batsman has shared many videos from his practice sessions and his latest post will certainly instil fears in opposition teams’ mind. Taking to Instagram, Raina shared a video from his batting session in which he can be seen middling the ball with perfection. His feet are moving nicely while his judgement of the ball is brilliant too. Well, the 33-year-old certainly looks on song and restricting him will not be easy for the bowlers. Suresh Raina Gets His Wife Priyanka, Children Gracia and Rio's Names Tattooed For This Reason.

“Practice Day,” wrote the veteran batsman while sharing the video on Instagram. Recently, Raina got some special tattoos which will certainly boost his confidence in UAE. The left-handed batsman has got the names of his wife Priyanka and children Gracia and Rio inked in his hands. In fact, one can Raina flaunting Rio’s tattoo at the end of the video. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest clip from his practise session. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Practice Day 💪✌️🏏 A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 11, 2020 at 3:08am PDT

Raina didn’t enjoy a great run in IPL 2019 as he could score on 383 runs in 17 matches. Well, these numbers aren’t entirely bad but are still quite low from the batsman’s standards. Nevertheless, the three-time IPL champion looks in great touch and will aim to unleash mayhem against the bowlers in the upcoming tournament. Also, the star batsman has expressed his desire to don the team India jersey and a good season might help him get back in the national squad.

