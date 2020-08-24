Mumbai Indians player Hardik Pandya arrived in UAE couple of days ago for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place between September 19 and November 10, so players will be away from their families for nearly two months. And Hardik, who recently became a father for the first time is already missing his newborn son Agastya. CSK Batsman Suresh Raina Misses Wife Priyanka Chaudhary After Reaching UAE for IPL 2020 (View Post).

During the coronavirus enforced lockdown, Hardik Pandya became a dad as his wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to the couples’ first child together. And with the all-rounder in Abu Dhabi, preparing for the next edition of IPL, he posted a photo while chatting with the Serbian actress and his son during a video call. ‘Missing my 2 angels. Blessed to have you both in my life,’ the 26-year-old captioned his post. Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Flaunts Muscled Body As He Trains Hard Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 (See Pic).

See Post

Mumbai Indians are the reigning champions and will soon begin their title defence as the competition is scheduled for a start in September. The official schedule is yet to be disclosed by the BCCI but stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and UAE will host all the matches behind closed doors with no fans allowed inside the grounds.

Hardik Pandya will make his much-awaited return to competitive cricket when the cash-rich league begins next month. The Indian all-rounder was out with a back injury since September 2019 for which he underwent surgery in London earlier in the year. The 26-year-old, however, played in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 and impressed a lot, scoring a two centuries in quick time.

Pandya also took part in full training camp ahead of the team’s departure for UAE and with him firing on all cylinders, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will fancy their chances of adding to the already impressive tally of four IPL titles.

