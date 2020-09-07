With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) right around the corner, players of all the teams are leaving no stones unturned in their training, and Virat Kohli is definitely not an exception. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has been hitting the training ground hard lately and is looking determined to make a mark in the forthcoming tournament. Be it working out in gym or polishing his batting skills in the practice session, the talismanic batsman is doing everything to absolute match ready. In this latest Instagram picture, however, the veteran was seen showing his football skills. Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen Engage in Friendly Banter Over RCB Skipper’s Practice-Session Post.

In a series of candid pictures, Kohli shared some glimpses of his football sessions with other RCB teammates. The top-ranked ODI batsman was seen celebrating in one of the pics which hints that RCB players had an inter-team football match. Although Kohli didn’t write anything about the practice session, a couple of smiling emojis were enough to express his delight. Meanwhile, let’s look at the pictures. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

View Pics!!

View this post on Instagram ⚽😁😃 @royalchallengersbangalore A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:05pm PDT

Kohli must eagerly be waiting for the upcoming tournament as he’s set to take the field after a long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, he will also be determined to guide RCB to their maiden IPL title.

Alongside Kohli, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers will handle the mantle in the batting department. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav will have the onus to shine in the bowling department. Well, the certainly looks a well-balanced squad on the paper. However, they’ll have to come together as a unit to get the glory in UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).