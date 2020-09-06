The wait is finally over as the official schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is out. The tournament will get underway on September 19 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians while the final match is scheduled to take place on November 10. As per the schedule, the afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 pm IST and evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST. The match timings have been preponed by half an hour this season. Cricket fans were waiting for the announcement since long as filled social media with hilarious memes when the schedule came out. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced, BCCI Releases Full Fixture of Indian Premier League Season 13.

IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel yesterday (September 5) announced that the schedule will be out tomorrow and since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the major news. The IPL 2020 matches will be held at three venues- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Also, the games will be played under proper precautions and safety measures owing to the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted to the major news.

For the unversed, IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from March to May, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 was shifted to the Gulf country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The gala T20 tournament is even more significant this time as it will mark the return of many prominent players after a long halt.

