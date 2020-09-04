The Indian Premier League 2020 is less than 20 days away. However, the schedule of the IPL 2020 which was to be announced today, is yet to be released. This has made the fans impatient and a few of them have posted tweets with hilarious memes as they await the IPL 2020 fixtures. The fixtures were to be released today by 7.00 pm IST. Even BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the fixtures are all set to be released by today. However, the schedule is yet to be announced and the netizens are getting impatient. Harbhajan Singh Speaks Up After Pulling Out From IPL 2020 Due to Personal Reasons, Wishes CSK For the Upcoming Season.

The IPL 2020 is all set to begin from September 19, 2020, and the teams have already reached UAE. The BCCI was supposed to conduct the tournament in India but with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the tournament was taken to UAE. Nonetheless, the IPL 2020 schedule has been delayed due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the UAE. Also, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad had been tested positive with COVID-19. Thus there has been a constant delay in announcing the IPL schedule. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

It's 8PM already, but IPL didn't release the IPL Schedule Meanwhile IPL fans to Sourav Ganguly:#IPL #IPL2020 #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/kNxkYPsJ77 — Shivam Bhardwaj (@thelamemer) September 4, 2020

#IPLSchedule@SGanguly99 @IPL After knowing the wordings "today ipl schedule will be released" For the past 5 hours ipl veriyans like me be like 🤔😤 pic.twitter.com/XGXCpDKov9 — Ninjanaveen10 (@ninjanaveen10) September 4, 2020

The players in the Indian Premier League have been asked to stay inside the bio-security bubble to avoid getting in contact with any kind of disease. The teams were put up in a six-day long quarantine after they reached UAE.

