IPL 2020 Schedule of Kings XI Punjab: KXIP Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

Kings XI Punjab (Photo Credits: IANS | File)

The official schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 might not have been announced but the franchises have started releasing their fixtures on the social media platforms. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have also joined the trend and have announced their fixtures in the upcoming edition of the showpiece tournament. The KL Rahul-led side will start their campaign with Delhi Capitals on March 30. While their first home match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April four. Well, the Punjab-based side will be chasing their maiden title in the upcoming tournament and it will be interesting to see whether they can achieve the aim or not. IPL 2020 Schedule Out? Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams in Indian Premier League 13 Leaked Online.

Their newly-appointed skipper KL Rahul is certainly enjoying the form of his life at the moment and will be aiming to guide Punjab to their maiden title. Other than him, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb ur Rahman have been performing consistently for their respective national sides and this is certainly a great sign for the Kings. Their only worry will be Glenn Maxwell, who is recovering from an elbow injury and his participation in IPL 2020 is not confirmed. Meanwhile, let’s look at all the group matches of KXIP this year. IPL 2020 Schedule of Mumbai Indians: MI Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

KXIP Schedule in IPL 2020:

📢 Jisda assi saaryaan nu intezaar si! 📢 Have you booked your dates for #IPL2020? 😅#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/vThAZAtlrV — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) February 16, 2020

The upcoming edition of the tournament will get underway on March 29 with a match between last year finalists Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Well, a lot of international T20 matches are being played in recent times and thus, some great quality of cricket can be witnessed in the cash-rich league.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Squad for IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesh Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon.