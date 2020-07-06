Lahore, July 6: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes questions will be asked if the Indian Premier League (IPL) is played during the window currently set for T20 World Cup later this year.

The showpiece event, which is currently scheduled to be played Down Under from October 18 till November 15, is set to be postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"It's almost decided that T20 World Cup won't take place this year. Only the announcement regarding the same is yet to come. According to inside sources, the World Cup is not happening this year," Inzamam said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Australia have the right to say that they can't manage a tournament with 18 teams as it won't be an easy task.

"New Zealand became the first country to declare themselves as corona-free. If New Zealand and Australia had joined forces to host the tournament then something could have been done," he added.

There have been reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to host the 13th edition of the cash-rich league, which currently stands postponed indefinitely, during the same window if T20 WC gets officially pushed back.

Inzamam said if this happens then it will send across a very bad mesage to young players around the world. He also stated that International Cricket Council (ICC) should give preference to international tournaments over domestic leagues.

"There are rumours coming in that the T20 World Cup could've clashed with the IPL and India's tour of Australia and if those had to be postponed then it would have caused huge financial damages," the former Pakistan skipper said.

"The Indian board has always been very strong and they have a big clout in the ICC.

"If Australia says they can't host the tournament then it's fine but questions will be asked if another tournament of such magnitude is played around the same time.

"Also, such message shouldn't be given to the public that despite being an international body they are giving preference to domestic competitions. If this happens then young players and international players will start to focus towards private leagues," he added.

