Former India and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Virender Sehwag has been extensively following the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) and is analysing teams' and players' performances in his show 'Viru ki Baithak.' In a recent episode of his show, Sehwag took a dig at Rohit Sharma's fitness after the Mumbai Indians captain warmed benches against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Although his absence didn't hurt the four-time champions as CSK lost the contest by 10 wickets, Sehwag took the opportunity to troll the veteran opener by calling him a 'vada pav.' Rohit Sharma Injury Update: We're Monitoring Progress of Rohit's Recovery, Hopefully, He Will Be Fit Soon, Says Kieron Pollard.

Sharma, who sustained a hamstring injury during the clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), has faced a lot of trolling on social media due to his 'increased' weight. However, that didn't affect MI's performance as they are currently placed at the pinnacle of the team standings with 14 wins from 10 games. After Mumbai's emphatic performance against Chennai, Sehwag released another of 'Viru Ki Baithak' where he analysed the game.

While mentioning about Sharma's absence, the former opener called the Hitman 'Vada Pav' while his replacement Saurabh Tiwary as 'Samosa Pav.' "Rohit was not playing. But so what if vada pav was injured? His spot was taken by samosa pav. I mean Saurabh Tiwary. Understood why?" said Sehwag on the show.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma continues to be out of the contest for the game against Rajasthan Royals. Stakes are indeed high in the match as MI will almost secure a place in the playoffs after winning a game. On the other hand, a defeat will push RR out of the final four contentions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).