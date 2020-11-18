Just a week after the conclusion of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 also came to an end with Karachi Kings lifting the title for the very first time. Cricket fans witnessed great T20 action in both to the tournaments and comparisons were also drawn. With India and Pakistan being one of the fiercest cricket rivals, fans also compared the quality of cricket in both competitions. With IPL being the wealthiest T20 league in the world, the tournament was graced by prominent T20 stars all over the world. At the same time, overseas strength in PSL 2020 squads was relatively weaker in comparison of IPL. Twitterati Praise Babar Azam & Others as Karachi Kings Defeat Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2020 Final to Lift Maiden Title.

IPL vs PSL: Prize Money Distribution!!

As mentioned above, IPL is the richest T20 league in the world. Owing to the fact, their pay structure and the winning-prize money is way higher than that of PSL. Mumbai Indians – who won IPL 2020 – received a prize of INR 20 crore while runners-up Delhi Capitals were rewarded INR 12.5 crore. On the other hand, PSL 5 winners Karachi Kings received prize money of INR 3.75 crores and the runner up, Lahore Qalandars won INR 1.5 crores. IPL 2020 Prize Money: Here's How Much Money Winning Team and Runners-up Get.

Although there’s no comparison in winning prize money of both tournaments, PSL is matching the prize money in individual awards. The Player of the Tournament, highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker best fielder, best wicket-keeper, emerging player winners of both IPL and PSL received INR 10 Lakhs each.

With action in both tournaments done and dusted, India and Pakistan cricket stars are back to national duties. Virat Kohli’s men are set to lock horns with Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches respectively, starting on November 27. On the other hand, the Men in Green will travel New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches, starting from December 18.

