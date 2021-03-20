The IPL 2021 is round the corner and the players who are not tied up with international commitments, have reported to their respective franchise and have started preparing for the upcoming tournament. Now a few members of the Sunrisers Hyderabad including pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha have also reported to the franchise and were seen letting their hair down. The two were spotted playing carrom and this is when the SRH wicket-keeper defeated pacer Ahmed in the board game. The official account of the Orange Army shared the video on social media pages and the fans were also quite entertained watching the clip. Sunrisers Hyderabad Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by SRH in Auctions, Check Full Squad of David Warner-Led Team.

The IPL 2021 will be starting from April 9, 2021, and most of the matches will be played behind closed doors owing to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Initially, the BCCI had decided to have 50 per cent occupancy in the stadiums but now as the cases have been increasing, they had to leave out the option of allowing the fans in the stadium.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by SRH below:

Team Sunriers Hyderabad will be led by David Warner. The team has retained players like Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh and a few others for the upcoming season of the IPL 2021.

