Cheteshwar Pujara has made the 292-player shortlist who will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 players’ auction on February 18 in Chennai. Pujara, who hasn’t played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since last turning up for Kings XI Punjab in 2014, has registered himself at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Pujara, one of India’s Test stalwarts and a hero of India’s historic Test series wins in Australia, has featured for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and KXIP in the IPL. He has, however, gone unsold at the IPL auctions for the last six editions. Who is Nayan Doshi? Oldest Cricketer to Feature in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Pujara has played 30 matches in the IPL and has scored 390 runs at an average of 20.53. His strike-rate is also below hundred and he has a single half-century to his name. With the T20I game moving ahead with pace and the batsmen inventing different shots and adapting to the situation, Pujara’s conservative approach to batting seemingly has left him behind. T2OI cricket is certainly not his strongest point but the 33-year-old has often shown glimpses of his ability to adapt and acclimatize to the pace of T20I cricket. S Sreesanth Left Out of Final Shortlist of Cricketers for IPL 2021 Players Auction.

He scored a century off 61 deliveries in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and finished that tournament as the highest run-getter for Saurashtra. Pujara has always maintained that given the opportunity, he will live up to the challenge. Pujara, though isn’t the only Test stalwart looking for a buyer in the IPL this season.

Australian duo Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will also be part of the players’ auction. Smith, former captain of the Rajasthan Royals, was released by the franchise ahead of this year’s auction while his countrymate Labuschagne is looking to make his IPL debut. Smith has been part of the IPL for some time now but has failed to master the art of T20I cricket and has often struggled to score at more than a brisk pace. Hanuma Vihari is another of those who will be part of the IPL 2021 players auction.

Vihari was one of India’s hero at Sydney against Australia and helped his side save the Test match despite playing with a torn hamstring. He went unsold at the players’ auction last year after being with the Delhi Capitals in 2019.

