Left-arm spinner Nayan Doshi was named in the list of 292 players registered for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. The IPL 2021 players auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai. 1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction and then the list was trimmed down to 292 after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players. Nayan, who is the son of the former Indian Test player Dilip Doshi, is 42 years old; thus making him the oldest player to register for the IPL 2021 auctions. S Sreesanth Left Out of Final Shortlist of Cricketers for IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Nayan made his first-class debut in India for Saurashtra during 2001-02 season. In 2005 he represented Surrey and then in 2007 he joined Warwickshire mid-season. Subsequently, he joined Derbyshire as well. The 42-year-old has previously been part of the two IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals in 2010 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. IPL 2021 Team Updates: Rajasthan Royals Tease Kings XI Punjab Amid Rumours of KL Rahul-led Franchise Unveiling New Logo.

Nayan Doshi Quick Facts

# Son of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi.

# Age 42 years.

# Teams represented: Bangalore Royal Challengers, Buckinghamshire, Derbyshire, Rajasthan Royals, Saurashtra, Surrey.

# Slow left-arm orthodox bowler.

# Has played 70 first-class and 74 List A matches.

# Has picked 166 First-class and 64 List A wickets.

# Has played four IPL matches and picked two wickets.

It will interesting to see if Nayan finds a team at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. If he does and gets to play a match, Nayan will become one of the oldest cricketers to feature in the league and will join the likes of Brad Hogg, Pravin Tambe, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).