The Kings XI Punjab could change their logo and team name ahead of the IPL 2021. The KL Rahul led team has never won the IPL title so far in the history of the league. Now there are reports floating around the Internet that the franchise could unveil their new logo and the name of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. The announcement about the new logo will be made before the IPL player auctions which will be held on February 18, 2021. The team is owned by Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul co-own the team. KXIP IPL 2021 Squad: List of Retained & Released Players by Kings XI Punjab Team Ahead of Auctions.

The team has had quite a mixed season in the IPL 2020. They were placed on number six of the points table. The Punjab-based franchise had won six matches out of 14 and they lost eight of them. The team had 12 points in their kitty in the last season of the IPL 2020. Prior to that in IPL 2019, the Kings XI Punjab were placed on the same position i.e. number six. The team had won six games and lost eight games.

Recently ahead of the auctions, the team had released a list of players that they had released from the team. Check out the number of players retained by KXIP for IPL 2021.

KXIP players retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

